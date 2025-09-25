Top Court Seeks Reply Of Centre On PIL Seeking Import Curbs On Yellow Peas

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Centre's response on a PIL seeking import curbs on yellow peas, which is considered a substitute to pulses, claiming its supply was affecting the livelihood of farmers.

Yellow peas (pisum sativum) belongs to the legume family (pulses) which is not traditionally grown in India and is an imported quality of pulses being used in India as a substitute for tur/arhar, chana, etc.

The plea said in countries outside of India such as Canada, the US and Australia yellow peas are mostly used as cattle feed.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice on a PIL filed by 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' and asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the farmers' body, to examine whether there is sufficient production of pulses in the country.

"We are inclined to issue notice but the net result should not be that the end consumers suffer," the bench said.

Bhushan said the import of yellow peas at a cheaper price of Rs 35 per kg is affecting the farmers growing pulses like 'tur dal' (pigeon peas), 'moong dal' and 'urad dal' who get a MSP of Rs 85 per kg.

"There have been numerous reports of expert bodies, including those of the government, which have asked the government to not import yellow peas as it would impact large-scale Indian farmers," he submitted, adding that unrestricted and cheap import of yellow peas should be stopped.

Bhushan said even the agriculture ministry and Niti Aayog have opined against the import of yellow peas and emphasised for enhancing local production of pulses.

The bench asked Bhushan, "You don't allow imports of yellow peas and then there is a shortage created in the market. We have to avoid hoarding of any kind. You have mentioned that yellow peas were used as cattle fodder in some foreign countries. Have you examined its health impact?" Bhushan replied there are adverse health impacts on people consuming yellow peas and it is a big problem.

"Large number of farmers are dying and committing suicide," he added.

The plea filed through advocate Neha Rathi sought directions setting aside notification dated May 31, issued by the Centre or any other similar notification that has been issued or may be issued in future by the respondents, in so far as the same allows unrestricted imports of yellow peas.

The plea also sought direction to the Centre and its authorities to impose such restrictions on the import of yellow peas to ensure the price at which imported yellow peas is sold in India is at or above the minimum support price (MSP).

The plea said the consistent duty free imports of yellow peas have caused the selling price of yellow peas to fall far below the MSP which is guaranteed for the Indian grown pulses like 'tur/arhar', 'chana', etc.

It said the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP), an expert body which works under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, which also recommends MSP to the government has also recommended a ban on any further import of yellow peas.

The plea said CACP in its recommendations has highlighted the negative impact of unrestricted imports on the domestic pulses market and pricing due to huge yellow pea imports adversely affecting Indian farmers.

It said the government's import policy is contrary to the views of its own expert bodies and India has reportedly imported an unprecedented 6.7 million tonne of pulses in 2024, of which yellow peas alone comprised around 2.9 million tonne.

The plea said most of the imports have been below the MSP rates, which seriously impact farmers' earnings and distort the Indian market for pulses.

