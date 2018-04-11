Supreme Court Order On Chief Justice Dipak Misra's Case Allotment Powers Today: 10 Points

Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, Kurian Joseph held an unprecedented press conference
New Delhi: Nearly three months after four senior judges of the Supreme Court went public, saying that "things are not in order" in what they called the "administration of the Supreme Court", a three-judge bench of the court will deliver its judgment on a petition that seeks a transparent procedure for constitution of benches and allocation of cases. The verdict will be delivered by a bench comprising Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud.
Here's a 10-point guide to the big story:
"Unfettered power is being exercised by the Chief Justices in the matter of formation of benches, and so, the same is liable to be regulated through specific rules," says the petition filed by Asok Pande, a lawyer.
The petition also seeks that rules be amended so that the three-judge bench in the Chief Justice's court should also include two judges next in seniority to him. In other words, as per the current hierarchy, the bench should include Justices J Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi.
The petitioner has also sought that the constitution bench should have the five most senior judges -- which means the CJI and Justices Chelameswar, Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- or a combine of the three most senior and two most junior judges of the court.
The issue of allocation of cases was raised in an unprecedented press conference in January by four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- who are next in seniority to Justice Misra in the Supreme Court hierarchy.
The judges went public after a case seeking a probe into the death of CBI judge BH Loya was assigned to a judge who is number 10 in the Supreme Court hierarchy.
Judge Loya, who died of a cardiac arrest in 2014 while attending a wedding, was handling a fake encounter case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused. Mr Shah was discharged by the judge who replaced judge Loya.
After the four judges voiced their concern in the press conference, the Chief Justice made the roster public for the first time.
The four judges who held the press conference are not part of the benches that are hearing cases like the Ayodhya title suit and the validity of Aadhaar.
Speaking at a public event in Delhi last week, Justice Chelameswar had said there should be transparency in the allocation of cases, else there will be "suspicion".
"What is the basis on which some sensitive matters are allocated? I am not dying for any glory but are we following any system," Justice Chelameswar had asked.