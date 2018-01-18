'Rebel' Judges Met Chief Justice For 30 Mins Today, 4 More Judges Present Apart from Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph, who criticized the Chief Justice, four more judges were present in today's meeting.

Apart from Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph - who criticized Chief Justice Misra in a never - before press conference last Friday - the others present at the meeting were Justices AK Sikri, NV Ramana, DY Chandrachud and UU Lalit.



The dissenting judges have reportedly stressed on a plan to address their concerns about the "administration of the Supreme Court", mainly the way important cases are assigned.



"Without an independent judiciary, democracy is under threat," the judges said to the media.



Earlier this week, the rebel judges were also kept out of a five-judge constitution bench assigned eight major cases including a legal challenge to Aadhaar, a review of the ban on gay sex and a challenge to restrictions on women entering the Sabarimala temple.



On Tuesday, the Chief Justice reached out to the four and held discussions, after which sources reported that "the ice has started melting".



Justice Mishra had become emotional at a meeting with other judges on Monday, and said he was "unfairly" targeted and questions were being raised about his "competence".



