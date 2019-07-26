Top Court Notice To Centre Over Steps To Prevent Mob Violence

The court asked centre to reply to allegations that directions to stop mob violence were not implemented.

The Supreme Court today asked for the centre's response to the allegations that it has not implemented directions issued last year to curb incidents of mob violence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs and state governments on a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India.

Senior advocate Anukul Chandra Pradhan, appearing for the trust, said there was a rise in incidents of mob violence and nothing was being done to implement the directions issued by the top court.

The trust said that the directions, passed in 2018 by top court, to provide "preventive, remedial and punitive measures" to deal with offences like mob violence have not been implemented.

The directions were passed on the PIL by Congress activist Tehsin Poonawalla.

The top court had asked Parliament to consider enacting a new law to sternly deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism, warning that such incidents may rise like a "Typhon-like monster" across the country.

The top court had said that it was the duty of the states to strive and promote fraternity amongst all citizens. The court had said there was a need to enact a special law to instil a sense of fear for law amongst those who involved in mob violence.

It had said it was the duty of state governments to ensure law and order in the society, besides ensuring that the rule of law prevailed.

