Top Court Asks Maharashtra To Stop Cutting Trees For Metro For 2 Weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Maharashtra government to stop cutting trees for its metro construction project in Mumbai for two weeks.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, directed Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo on cutting of trees for its Metro IV line project.

"There shall be an injunction restraining the concerned authorities from felling the trees for a period of two weeks from today," the bench said while asking the counsel for activist Rohit Joshi to amend his petition on cutting of trees for Mumbai metro project in Thane.

The top court also issued notices to Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority and the state government and sought their replies in two weeks.

The metro project will start from the New Thane metro station in the old city area and will connect to Wadala-Kasarvadavli Metro at two places, namely the New Thane station and Dongripada