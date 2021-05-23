Chhattisgarh Cops Serve Notice On BJP's Sambit Patra Over 'Toolkit' Post

Raipur police in Chhattisgarh asked BJP's Sambit Patra to appear before it. (FILE)

Raipur police in Chhattisgarh asked BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra to appear before it in person or through video-conferencing at 4pm on Sunday in connection with an FIR lodged against him and senior colleague Raman Singh over an alleged fake toolkit, officials said.

The FIR was filed in Civil Lines police station on May 19 on the complaint of an NSUI functionary who alleged Singh, Mr Patra and others had circulated a fake toolkit using the letterhead of the Congress.

An official said not complying with the notice would attract legal action.

Similar notice has been served on Mr Singh asking him to remain present in his residence at 12:30pm on Monday for recording of statement in connection with the case, the Civil Lines police official added.

