Told Sheena Bora Alive, In Kashmir, Indrani Mukerjea Tells CBI: Sources

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea. (File photo)

Jailed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, has written to the CBI claiming that she is alive and has asked for an investigation, adding a new twist to the sensational case.

Indrani Mukherjea claims she met a woman prisoner who told her she had met Sheena Bora in Kashmir, according to the letter sent directly to the CBI. "She wrote to the CBI, we have no details of what she wrote," said her lawyer Sana Khan.

Indrani Mukherjea, 49, has been in prison in Mumbai since 2015. She was arrested for the murder of 25-year-old Sheena Bora, her daughter from her first marriage.

Three months after her arrest, her husband Peter Mukerjea was also arrested on charges of helping Indrani.

Investigators say Sheena Bora was murdered by Indrani Mukerjea, who was helped by her driver Shyamvar Rai and her second husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Indrani did it because she was enraged with Sheena over her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea - Peter Mukerjea's son from an earlier marriage - according to investigators.

The CBI also said Sheena Bora had threatened to expose her mother after a financial dispute between them.

After the murder, Indrani told friends that Sheena - she had claimed to the world that she was her sister - had moved to the US.

The murder surfaced when Indrani Mukherjee's driver was arrested in a separate case.

Based on the driver's statement, Sheena's half-burnt body was dug up from a forest near Mumbai.

Some 60 witnesses have recorded their statements in the trial, which started in 2017.

While still in jail, Indrani and Peter Mukherjea ended their 17-year relationship and were granted a divorce in 2019. Peter Mukherjea was released on bail in 2020.