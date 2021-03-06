Latest News Live Updates: 18,327 New Coronavirus Cases In India

India today reported 18,327 fresh coronavirus cases and the tally has climbed to 1,11,92,088, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,08,54,128, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.
The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,656 in the country with 108 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data showed.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.90 crore with 10,34,672 vaccine jabs being given till Friday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 10,216 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of single-day cases in nearly five months, which took its overall tally to 21,98,399, a health department official said.
This is the first time since October 17, 2020, the single-day case count in the state has gone above the 10,000- mark.
On October 17, the state had reported 10,259 cases. On Wednesday (March 3), there were 9,855 new cases, while Thursday's infection count was 8,998.
The state's death count rose to 52,393 with 53 fatalities reported on Friday, the official said.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Singh Tikait on Monday said that lakhs of farmers in their tractors would reach Parliament to seek repeal of the three new farm laws if needed.
Mr Tikait, one of the prominent leaders of farmer unions which are protesting against the Centre's new laws on Delhi borders, addressed a huge rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur.
"If needed, we, on lakhs of tractors will reach Parliament to press for the repeal of the three black laws. 3,500 tractors entered Delhi on Republic Day. These were not hired tractors," he said.
Without naming local BJP leader and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Mr Tikait said he was powerless.
India has been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and "really stands out" in terms of its vaccine policy, Chief Economist of the IMF Gita Gopinath said on Monday, as she hailed the country for playing a very important role during the crisis by manufacturing and shipping the COVID-19 vaccines to several nations.
Ms Gopinath made the comments in an interactive session during the Inaugural Dr. Hansa Mehta Lecture organised on occasion of International Women's Day.
"I also want to mention that India really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy. If you look at where exactly is one manufacturing hub for vaccines in the world - that will be India," Ms Gopinath said.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) on Monday announced contesting on 154 out of 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The party left the remaining 80 seats for its two alliance partners - All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi - that will contest on 40 seats each.
The MNM had secured around 4 per cent votes in 2019 Lok Sabha election, with its share going as high as 10 per cent in the urban pockets.
Dr R Mahendran, MNM vice-president and its candidate from Coimbatore, had clocked 1.45 lakh votes or 11.6% of the total vote share the constituency.
Seven people were killed in a huge fire that broke out in an office building in central Kolkata's Strand Road on Monday evening.
Among the dead are four firemen, a police officer, a Railways officer and a security person, officials said.
Two others are missing.
Five of the seven bodies were found in an elevator on the 12th floor. The victims appeared to have suffocated and burnt to death inside the lift.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the spot at around 11 pm.
The expenditure to be incurred as operational cost for COVID-19 vaccination of estimated three crore healthcare and frontline workers is about Rs 480 crore and vaccines' cost is about Rs 1,392 crore, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Monday, reported news agency PTI. In response to a question on whether the government plans to distribute the vaccine free of cost to any section of population in the country, the minister said, "Presently, the vaccine is being provided free of cost to healthcare workers and frontline workers."
A person who requested the Pune Police Commissioner to "do something" and convince his friend to accept his love proposal got a "no means no" lesson from the top cop during a Twitter interaction on Monday.
Women officers were deployed aboard Indian Navy warships for the first time in 24 years, officials said on Monday, adding that their posting on aircraft carrier Vikramaditya and fleet tanker Shakti began in December last year.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented a Baton of Honour and a letter of appreciation to former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Over 35,700 beneficiaries received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday, the highest number vaccinations in a single day since the start of the inoculation drive on January 16, as per official data, reported news agency PTI. In the age bracket of 60 and above, 20,123 people were vaccinated while in the 45-59 years age group, 2,710 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said. On Monday, 35,738 people received shots, the highest number of vaccinations done so far since the start of the exercise on January 16, according to official data.
Six people are feared dead after a huge fire broke out in a building in central Kolkata's Strand Road on Monday evening.
Karnataka celebrated the participation of a large number of women in the fight against coronavirus by launching a Pink vaccination booth for them on Monday, coinciding with the International Women's Day. The state government has decided to set up one such vaccination booth, to be manned by women for women, in each district, the authorities said.
Kerala reported 1,412 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, while 3,030 people have recovered from the infection, with the active cases in the state touching 39,236, the government said, reported news agency PTI. While the total virus caseload soared to 10,79,088, as many as 10,34,895 people have been cured of the disease, Health minister KK Shailaja said in a press release.
Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad on Monday rode a horse to the state Assembly on the occasion of International Women's Day. Ms Prasad said that the horse was gifted to her by a retired Army officer.
Tina Ambani posted a message on Instagram for her brother-in-law Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani as the couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary today.
A man born a few months before the outbreak of the Spanish Flu in 1918 received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private facility here, hospital authorities said on Saturday.
Tulsi Das Chawla, 104, was given a dose of Covieshield at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday and has not exhibited any adverse effects, they said.
Born on November 1917, the Patel Nagar resident, retired from the Indian Foreign Service in 1975, a hospital spokesperson said.
Wearing a full-sleeved V-neck red shirt, the centenarian flashed a V-sign and obliged some of the photographers.
As the farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws completed 100 days, the Congress on Saturday said the period was a "black chapter" in India's democracy for the treatment meted out to the protesters and also marked 100 days of the ruling BJP's "arrogance".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre over the farmers' protest and said nails were laid at Delhi's borders for those, whose sons risk their lives at the country's borders.
His attack came after the farmers' agitation completed 100 days with the protesting union leaders asserting that their movement is far from over and they are "going strong".
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said the government is ready to amend three new farm laws to respect the sentiments of protesting farmers, even as he attacked opposition parties for doing politics on this issue at the cost of agriculture economy and by hurting farmers' interest.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi borders for over three months, seeking a repeal of these three legislations and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).
Eleven rounds of talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmer unions have so far remained deadlocked. The government has offered concessions including suspension of the legislations for 12-18 months and setting up a joint panel to find solutions, but the unions have rejected.
Congress releases a list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly elections
Maharashtra: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine at Nagpur's National Cancer Institute, earlier today
Of these, 93,476 received the first dose and the rest 20,193 were administered the second one, and included 62,342 people over the age of 60 and 11,241 in the 45 plus age group with comorbidities, an official release said.
"The ones who got the first dose included 10,904 health care and 8,989 frontline workers, while for the second dose, the figures were 17,225 and 2,968 respectively," he said.
Congress releases a list of 13 candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections
So far, 200 companies of CAPF, including 30 companies of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and five companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), have reached the state, he said.
"The rest 215 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be reaching the state in the next couple of days.
These forces will be deployed in the assembly constituencies, which will be going to the polls in the first phase," the official said.
Earlier in the day, thousands of farmers blocked the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at some places in Haryana to mark the completion of 100 days of their agitation at the Delhi borders.
Darshan Pal, a senior member of the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha which is spearheading the going protest, said farmer unions stand firm on the demand of repeal of three farm laws.
"Since the beginning of our agitation, our demand remains the same which is the repeal of three new agricultural laws. We are ready to resume talks with the government, but it should be held without any precondition," Mr Pal said.
Stressing the need to avoid crowding and agitations at least for the next one month aimed at controlling COVID-19 cases, he said not more than 500 people will be allowed at large gatherings and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
The minister today held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and progress of vaccination drive in the state.
A party statement said Mr Shah will also address the valedictory function of the BJP's "Kerala Vijay Yatra" in Thiruvananthapuram, besides attending several programmes in the two southern states.
Besides launching "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" (people outreach programme for poll victory) at Suchindram in Kanyakumari, Mr Shah will also hold a roadshow in the constituency where the BJP is also contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll due to the death of the sitting Congress MP. Former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan is its candidate.
The BJP is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK.
Assembly elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6.
Delhi reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 320 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours
Total cases: 6,40,815
Total recoveries: 6,28,117
Death toll: 10,919
Active cases: 1,779
Hittesh Patel and Suresh N Patel, directors of Shinago Plantations Pvt Ltd, were sent to 10 days ED custody by a special court on Saturday after they were placed under arrest under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said in a statement.
The two allegedly laundered funds to the tune of Rs 325 crore by using a network of nearly 20 group entities located across Tamil Nadu.
Union Health Ministry's approval for vaccination of veterans & dependents of Armed Forces personnel in Service hospitals has been received. The process is likely to commence next week after completion of registration of Armed Forces medical facilities on Co-WIN Platform: Army
BJP MP Hema Malini took her first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today in Cooper Hospital, Mumbai
The district reported 459 coronavirus cases on Friday, which took its overall infection count to 52,103.
"A meeting will be held on Sunday evening, in which the way ahead for lockdown will be decided. Police Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and other officials would be present for it. After a review of cases and overall coronavirus situation in the district, a decision about lockdown will be taken," District Collector Sunil Chavan said.
Dalai Lama took his first shot of the #COVID19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh today.
(Video Source: Dalai Lama's office)
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.
"Total 10,34,672 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Friday, the forty-ninth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Out of which, 8,25,537 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,09,135 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.
Mumbai reported 1,173 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day spike since October, on Friday which took its case tally to 3,31,016, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
The death count in the city rose to 11,490 with three new fatalities being reported.
Since October 28, when the city had reported 1,345 new cases, this is the first time Mumbai has witnessed such a high number of COVID-19 cases.
On February 24, the metropolis had reported 1,167 new COVID-19 cases.