President Kovind Presents Baton Of Honor To Ex-Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented a Baton of Honour and a letter of appreciation to former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The Baton of Honor has the emblem of the Indian Republic.

The former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor was recognised for her services to the Union Territory of Puducherry.

"Dear brothers and sisters of Puducherry, I am happy to share with you the Baton of Honor and the letter of appreciation presented to me personally at Rashtrapati Bhawan by the Hon'ble President of India. With best wishes always for a #ProsperousPuducherry," Ms Bedi wrote on Twitter along with the video she posted of the ceremony.

Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on February 16 by the President of India and Tamilisai Soundararajan took additional charge as the Lieutenant Governor on February 18.

