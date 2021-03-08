Twitter User Seeks Pune Top Cop's Help In Asking Out Woman. His Reply

Amitabh Gupta also responded to questions on women's safety and other issues

A person who requested the Pune Police Commissioner to "do something" and convince his friend to accept his love proposal got a "no means no" lesson from the top cop during a Twitter interaction on Monday.

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta was taking questions from citizens as part of the #LetsTalkCPPuneCity initiative.

"Unfortunately, without her consent, we can't be of any help. Nor should you do anything against her will. And if she does agree someday, you have our best wishes and blessings. #ANoMeansNo," Mr Gupta tweeted in response to the user's request for "help".

Amitabh Gupta also responded to citizens' questions on women's safety, use of the helmet while riding a two-wheeler, behaviour of the police with the public among other things.

