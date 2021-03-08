'Lifetime Of Togetherness': Tina Ambani's Anniversary Wishes For Mukesh Ambani, Wife

Tina Ambani wished Mukesh and Nita Ambani "lifetime of health, happiness and togetherness"

Tina Ambani posted a message on Instagram for her brother-in-law Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani as the couple celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary today.

Draped in a pink saree, Tina Ambani posted a photo of herself with the couple and her husband Anil Ambani.

"Cheers to a couple who complement and complete each other to perfection! While you enjoy this wonderful new chapter of grandparenting, here's wishing you a lifetime of health, happiness and togetherness. Happy anniversary Nita and Mukesh," she captioned the photo.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani became grandparents on December 10, 2020 when Akash and Shloka Ambani's son Prithvi Akash Ambani was born.

"With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! Prithvi Akash Ambani. Delighted Parents Shloka and Akash. Overjoyed Grandparents Nita Dadi & Mukesh Dada, Mona Nani & Russell Nana. Over the Moon Great-Grandparents, Purnimaben & Ravindrabhai Dalal, Rajnikaben & Arunbhai Mehta, Meenaben & Bharatbhai Mehta. Sharing the Joy Isha-Anand, Anant, Nisha-Viraj, Diya-Ayush, Alaia, Amaira & Maaia. Lots of Love Ambani & Mehta families," the two families had said in a statement.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani got married in 1985. Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a non-executive director of Reliance Industries while her husband Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.