'Twin Blow' GST, Notes Ban Broke Back Of Small Businesses: Manmohan Singh Calling demonetisation "a reckless step", Manmohan Singh said ban on high value notes exactly a year ago was a "disastrous policy" thrust on the people.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT Manmohan Singh attacked PM Modi in Gujarat, said GST, notes ban "twin blow" for economy (file) Ahmedabad: The Congress got out its top gun on the economy on Tuesday, fielding former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in Gujarat to amplify party vice president Rahul Gandhi's attack on the Narendra Modi government's mega reforms, the notes ban and



exactly a year ago was a "disastrous policy" thrust on the people," Dr Singh said, calling demonetisation "a reckless step", with none of its objectives achieved. "I repeat what I said in parliament, this was organised loot and legalised plunder," the former Prime Minister and famous economist said.



Congress governments had not resorted to banning high value notes because "coercive steps like demonetisation are ineffective. Nowhere in the world has any nation taken such a drastic step that swept off 86% of the currency," Dr Singh asserted. PM Modi said over the weekend in election speeches in Himachal Pradesh that had former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of the Congress opted for a notes ban when needed, he would not have had to do so. PM Modi has in speeches emphasized that long-term gains are expected of demonetisation and GST, and has said those who oppose them are weakening the cause of fighting corruption.

In a sudden move, PM Narendra Modi had cancelled high value notes in November, 2016



"When undertaking the endeavour of one nation one tax if the PM had taken inspiration from the resolve of great Sardar Patel, the outcome would've been different," said Dr Singh, whose party has accused the Centre of faulty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax or GST.



He also questioned PM Modi's pet project the bullet train, calling it "an exercise in vanity" and asking if the Prime Minister had considered the alternative of "a high speed train by upgrading broad gauge railway?" The former PM said, "By questioning bullet trains does one become anti-development? Does questioning GST and Demonetisation make one a tax evader?"



The Congress is seeking to wrest Gujarat from the BJP, which has ruled the state for the last 22 years straight. Rahul Gandhi has in his Gujarat campaign made aggressive attacks on PM Modi and his government over both the notes ban and GST, which he has labeled the



Rahul Gandhi has said that GST has its merits, but has accused the government of a hurried and unwieldy roll-out and has promised to revamp it completely if his party is voted to power at the Centre in 2019.



"A well designed GST would have been revolutionary...I appreciated that when despite opposing GST as a Chief Minister he (PM Modi) changed his mind as Prime Minister and decided to go for it...But the loopholes and an ill designed GST have caused hardships," Dr Singh said.



Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat again tomorrow and is expected to join his party's protests against the notes ban in Surat, a textile and diamond hub. The Congress has said it is marking November 8, a year since the notes ban, as "black day."



The Congress got out its top gun on the economy on Tuesday, fielding former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in Gujarat to amplify party vice president Rahul Gandhi's attack on the Narendra Modi government's mega reforms, the notes ban and new national sales tax GST . Dr Singh said the "twin blow is a complete disaster for our economy, it has broken the back of our small businesses." He also slammed the bullet train plan as an "exercise in vanity." Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ban on high value notes exactly a year ago was a "disastrous policy" thrust on the people," Dr Singh said, calling demonetisation "a reckless step", with none of its objectives achieved. "I repeat what I said in parliament, this was organised loot and legalised plunder," the former Prime Minister and famous economist said.Congress governments had not resorted to banning high value notes because "coercive steps like demonetisation are ineffective. Nowhere in the world has any nation taken such a drastic step that swept off 86% of the currency," Dr Singh asserted. PM Modi said over the weekend in election speeches in Himachal Pradesh that had former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of the Congress opted for a notes ban when needed, he would not have had to do so. PM Modi has in speeches emphasized that long-term gains are expected of demonetisation and GST, and has said those who oppose them are weakening the cause of fighting corruption.Dr Singh was today addressing a meeting of traders and businessmen organised by the Congress in his PM Modi's home state, which votes next month for a new government. Placed next to him at Sardar Patel auditorium in Ahmedabad, was a garlanded photo of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, whose legacy PM Modi and his party have sought to claim, accusing the Congress of not honouring its leaders."When undertaking the endeavour of one nation one tax if the PM had taken inspiration from the resolve of great Sardar Patel, the outcome would've been different," said Dr Singh, whose party has accused the Centre of faulty implementation of the Goods and Services Tax or GST.He also questioned PM Modi's pet project the bullet train, calling it "an exercise in vanity" and asking if the Prime Minister had considered the alternative of "a high speed train by upgrading broad gauge railway?" The former PM said, "By questioning bullet trains does one become anti-development? Does questioning GST and Demonetisation make one a tax evader?"The Congress is seeking to wrest Gujarat from the BJP, which has ruled the state for the last 22 years straight. Rahul Gandhi has in his Gujarat campaign made aggressive attacks on PM Modi and his government over both the notes ban and GST, which he has labeled the "Gabbar Singh Tax" after the famous villain from Bollywood superhit Sholay. Mr Gandhi says the "two quick shots to the chest," have brought Gujarat's small traders to their knees and they must punish the BJP by voting against it in next month's assembly elections.Rahul Gandhi has said that GST has its merits, but has accused the government of a hurried and unwieldy roll-out and has promised to revamp it completely if his party is voted to power at the Centre in 2019."A well designed GST would have been revolutionary...I appreciated that when despite opposing GST as a Chief Minister he (PM Modi) changed his mind as Prime Minister and decided to go for it...But the loopholes and an ill designed GST have caused hardships," Dr Singh said.Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat again tomorrow and is expected to join his party's protests against the notes ban in Surat, a textile and diamond hub. The Congress has said it is marking November 8, a year since the notes ban, as "black day."