Tamil Nadu Polls: K Palaniswami Campaigns For BJP's Kushboo Sundar

"Vote for Kushboo on lotus symbol who is a strong candidate and do well for all," K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday campaigned for BJP candidate Kushboo Sundar in Thousand Lights constituency.

"I am requesting people to vote for a talented person like Kushboo who will be a voice of Thousand Lights. She will raise your demands to Delhi. We have a good relationship with Central Government then only will get all the demands and good things will be formed," Mr Palaniswami said.

"The PM says within a year vaccine will be given to people, that too, free of cost. Even developed countries are struggling to do it. Vote for Kushboo on lotus symbol who is a strong candidate and do well for all the people," he added.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.