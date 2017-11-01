TMC To Launch Campaign Against 'Black Day' In West Bengal On Noteban Anniversary

The ruling Trinamool Congress will launch a massive campaign across West Bengal to mark November 8, the first anniversary of demonitisation as 'Black Day' and against the hurried implementation of GST in the country, a senior party leader said.Protest rallies and street corner meetings will be organized throughout the week in each and every district of the state covering all the 77,000 booths of West Bengal.TMC's protest programme will be part of the 'Black Day' campaign by several opposition parties on that day to highlight the ill-effects of demonetization on the economy, he said."The adverse impact of hurried implementation of GST in the country will also be highlighted as small traders are facing immense problems," he said adding the TMC leadership has already asked its grassroots leaders to make preparations for the programme.Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee during the party's extended core committee on October 25 had asked her party leaders to start the 'Black Day' campaign from November 8 in every block and district in the state condemning demonetisation.The TMC has also decided to use social media as part of the campaign program to reach out to the masses, especially youths."We will also use social media as a part of our campaign," Derek O'Brien, chief national spokesperson and leader of TMC Parliamentary Party Rajya Sabha, said.