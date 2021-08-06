Trinamool Congress Slams Centre, Says '25 Bills Passed In 21 Minutes'

Want discussion on farmers'protest, Covid, inflation and Pegasus spyware, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said

Slamming the Centre for passing bills without discussion, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Friday said the Business Advisory Committee of the Parliament has become like a general store.

Addressing a press conference, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, "Are we moving towards autocracy? The Constitutional fabric is being trampled upon. It is a matter of great regret that we are slowly losing our democracy in form of disregarding the Opposition and demands of people. Bills are being passed without discussion."

The TMC leader alleged that the central government has a tendency towards ordinances and the Business Advisory Committee has become like a general store.

"25 bills were passed in less than 21 minutes. Bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha without discussion, if this continues, then democracy will end. This autocratic behaviour has never been seen. The government is moving towards ordinances. Business Advisory Committee has become like a general store. We wanted to discuss price hike, COVID, but those were not discussed," stated Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

The TMC leader said they want a discussion on four issues including the farmers' protest, COVID-19, inflation and Pegasus spyware.

"The issue of Pegasus should be investigated by a high-level committee. The Government of India must clarify whether it has bought the Pegasus services or not. Till this is not discussed, the protest will go on. We are living in surveillance rule," added the TMC MP.

Amid continuous ruckus by Opposition MPs on Friday, the Parliament has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha stormed the well of the House over the Pegasus Project media report and raised slogans of ''Disclose Pegasus''.

On Thursday also the House faced multiple adjournments.

On Wednesday, six TMC MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha after they created ruckus in the morning over the Pegasus spying issue.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers'' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.