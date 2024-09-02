'Anti-Bengal Agenda-Driven Propaganda': Trinamool To Boycott 3 TV Channels

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has accused BJP and CPM of trying to create unrest

Under fire for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the ruling Trinamool Congress has decided not to send its spokespersons to TV channel debates, accusing three channels of "anti-Bengal" propaganda.

"AITC has, for now decided not to send its spokespersons to media channels like ABP Ananda, Republic, and TV9 due to their persistent ANTI-BENGAL agenda-driven PROPAGANDA. We understand their compulsion to appease the ZAMINDARS of Delhi, given the investigations and ongoing enforcement cases their promoters and companies are facing.

Statement in connection with the recent media developments pic.twitter.com/e5qvjd4oBm — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 1, 2024

We also clarify and request the people of West Bengal not to be misled by individuals portrayed as party supporters or sympathizers on these platforms during discussions or debates, as they are not authorized by the party and do not represent our official stance," the party added in a statement posted on X.

"The people of Bengal have consistently rejected this unholy BANGLA BIRODHI NEXUS and have always chosen TRUTH over PROPAGANDA," it said.

This comes days after a spat between a spat between senior Trinamool leader and MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul during a TV debate on ABP Ananda. Ms Dastidar, the Trinamool's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, had called Ms Paul, a prominent fashion designer, a "saree maker". Ms Paul responded that she is immensely proud of her profession. The BJP legislator had also accused the Mamata Banerjee government shelters criminals and ignores the plight of women.

I strongly condemn @kakoligdastidar , who, despite being a woman and a doctor, shamelessly supports this incompetent TMC government that failed to protect another woman doctor, our own Abhaya, in her workplace. Dr. Kakali, you have the nerve to mock me by calling me a "saree… pic.twitter.com/FBfSDAxvS4 — Agnimitra Paul BJP (@paulagnimitra1) August 30, 2024

Another remark of Ms Dastidar in the same show sparked a row. She had said medical students were "made to sit on laps" for pass marks during the CPM era in Bengal. This remark had drawn strong criticism from women doctors, forcing the Trinamool MP to apologise.

I am sorry for any statement made in ABP anondo talk show and apologize if my recent words have hurt anyone's sentiments. I retract my statement. My intention has been and will always be to champion cause of well-being and rights of women. — Dr. KakoliGDastidar (@kakoligdastidar) September 1, 2024

"I am sorry for any statement made in ABP anondo talk show and apologize if my recent words have hurt anyone's sentiments. I retract my statement. My intention has been and will always be to champion cause of well-being and rights of women," she said in a post on X.

TV debates on Bengali channels are witnessing shouting matches between Trinamool and BJP leaders as the former try to defend the Mamata Banerjee government against allegations of a cover-up in the rape-murder case that has shaken the nation. The BJP has accused the ruling party of shielding criminals, while the ruling party has alleged that the Opposition BJP and the CPM are trying to create unrest in the state.