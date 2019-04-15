Odisha's Titlagarh Records 43.5 Degrees Temperature Amid Heat Wave

Titlagarh was the hottest place in Odisha with temperature rising to 43.5 degrees (Representational)

Amid sweltering heat, Odisha virtually turned into a boiling cauldron on Sunday as temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 11 places.

Titlagarh became the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature rising to 43.5 degrees Celsius.

The state capital Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in neighbouring city Cuttack touched 39.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre said.

While Angul recorded a maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperatures in Balangir and Talcher were 42.5 degrees and 42.3 degrees respectively, the MeT office said.

The temperature touched 41.8 degrees Celsius in Jharsuguda, 41.1 degrees in Sambalpur, 41.4 degrees in Sonepur, 41 degrees in Bhwanipatna, 40.9 degrees in Hirakud and 40.6 degrees in Malkangiri, it said.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in most parts of the state for the next couple of days, the MeT office said.

