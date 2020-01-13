Tis Hazari Court In Delhi To Hear Chandrashekhar Azad's Bail Plea Tomorrow

Chandrashekhar Azad was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly (File)

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court will hear Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad's bail plea on Tuesday.

Mr Azad was arrested on December 21 during a march that he led from Delhi's Jama Masjid against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The court had remanded Chandrashekhar Azad to judicial custody till January 18 at Tihar jail.

He was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi's Daryaganj area.

Earlier, he was allowed by the court to get medical treatment at Delhi's AIIMS since he is suffering from Polycythemia.