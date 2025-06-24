Tirupati <i>Laddoos</i> Now Available At Easy-To-Use Kiosks For Pilgrims

The Tirupati laddoo that has a dedicated following of its own, even among those who may not identify themselves as devotees, is now available at kiosk machines set up at laddoos counters in Tirumala.

The pilgrim-friendly initiative is an innovation introduced recently by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. This facility allows pilgrims to conveniently pay for additional laddoos using UPI. After payment, a receipt is generated, which can be used to collect the extra laddoos.

The intention behind this innovative move by TTD is to improve pilgrims' overall experience by cutting down on lengthy waiting.

Laddoo kiosk machine at Tirumala Tirupati

One of the biggest draws for anyone going to Tirumala for a darshan of Lord Venkateswara is the Tirupati laddoo. Even if it did not have a GI tag, devotees of the laddoo insist that it is so distinctive in flavour and texture that you can make out immediately if it did come out of the "potu", the place in Tirumala where laddoos are made.

Very often, pilgrims may not carry physical money with them when going to the temple complex, and digital payment makes it convenient. Through an easy-to-use interface, pilgrims can swiftly complete their 'laddoo purchases' by using the machines.

Here is a step-by-step version of the process for using the KIOSK machines for Laddoos:

Pilgrims will approach the KIOSK Machine installed near the Laddoo distribution counters.

Pilgrims will be presented with two options: one for those with a valid darshan ticket and another for those without a darshan ticket.

With Valid Darshan Ticket: Choose this option if you have a valid Darshan ticket. The system will verify the ticket details, and pilgrims can purchase up to 2 additional laddoos per person based on the number of people listed on the ticket.

Without Darshan Ticket: Choose this option if you do not have a Darshan ticket.

You can still purchase up to 2 additional laddoos by providing a valid Aadhaar number.

After selecting the appropriate option, the system will navigate to the payment page, where pilgrims can complete the transaction using UPI.

Pilgrims can collect the printed receipt and proceed to the laddoo counters to receive them.