'Stop Trying To...': Prakash Raj vs Pawan Kalyan Over Tirupati Laddoo Row

Prakash Raj urged Pawan Kalyan to investigate the matter locally.

The controversy surrounding the ghee used in making laddoos at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati Temple has escalated into a public spat between actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and actor Prakash Raj.

Pawan Kalyan expressed concern over the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddoos with animal fat, including fish oil, pork fat, and beef fat. He questioned the previous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board, formed under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, demanding accountability for the issue.

"Maybe the time has come to constitute a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at a national level to look into all the issues related to temples in Bharath. A debate has to happen at a national level by all the policymakers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media and all others in their respective domains. I think we all should come together to put an end to the desecration of 'Sanatana Dharma' in any form," Mr Kalyan posted on social media.

The actor-politician's remarks were met with criticism from Prakash Raj, who accused him of inflating a regional issue into a national controversy. Mr Raj urged him to investigate the matter locally instead of exacerbating communal tensions.

"Dear Pawan Kalyan, it has happened in a state where you are a Deputy Chief Minister. Please investigate and find out the culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue nationally? We have enough communal tensions in the country," Mr Raj posted in response to Mr Kalyan.

The row intensified on Friday when the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Tirupati temple, confirmed lab reports supporting the claim of animal fat in the laddoos. The TTD stated that tests conducted on the ghee used for the 'prasad' revealed the presence of animal fat, including lard (pig fat). The supplier of the adulterated ghee has been blacklisted, and legal proceedings have begun.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seized the opportunity to criticise the previous YSRCP regime, accusing it of compromising the sanctity of the Tirupati laddoos by using adulterated ghee. Mr Naidu also announced that his government had replaced the ghee supplier with Karnataka's Nandini brand to restore the laddoo's purity.

On the other hand, YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed the allegations as "diversion politics." He accused Mr Naidu of fabricating the controversy to distract from his government's shortcomings during its first 100 days in power.

The central government has also taken note of the issue, with Union Health Minister JP Nadda seeking a detailed report from the Andhra Pradesh government. Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation into the allegations.

