Arunachal To Handover Case Of Killed Lawmaker To National Probe Agency

Tirong Aboh had contested assembly elections as a National People's Party (NPP) candidate (File Photo)

The newly-elected BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday decided to handover the probe into the killing of Khonsa West legislator Tirong Aboh and 10 others last month to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The decision was taken by the state Cabinet at its first meeting after taking charge. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, also condemned the killing of Mr Aboh.

"The Council of Ministers unanimously decided that thorough investigation should be carried out in a time-bound manner and justice should be delivered expeditiously to the bereaved family members by booking and nabbing all the culprits urgently," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Cabinet also approved providing a "Group C post" in the government and an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the victims.

Mr Aboh had contested the Assembly elections held on April 11 as a National People's Party (NPP) candidate. He retained the Khona West Assembly constituency by defeating his lone rival, Phawang Lowang of the BJP, by 1,055 votes.

Eleven persons, including Tirong Aboh and his 20-year-old son, were killed in an ambush by suspected militants in the 12 Mile area in Tirap district on May 21.

The legislator was on his way to Khonsa, the district headquarters of Tirap, from upper Assam's Dibrugarh when suspected Naga militants opened fire on his four-vehicle convoy. Two police personnel were among the dead.