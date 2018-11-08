Tipu Jayanti Being Celebrated To Appease Muslims, Says Karnataka BJP

Several BJP leaders claim Tipu Sultan was against Kannada language and anti-Hindu.

Ahead of Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary, former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa called the state government's celebrations a gimmick to appease the Muslim community.

"We are opposing this (Tipu Jayanti). Nobody will appreciate this celebration. Government's intention behind the Tipu Jayanti celebration is just to satisfy the people of the Muslim community. Even within the Congress and JD(S), people are opposing this," Mr Yeddyurappa, the Karnataka chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said.

He said the state government should have celebrated former president APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday instead of Tipu Jayanti.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, however, said the BJP always opposes "national patriots."

"Tipu Sultan has a long history and there is nothing wrong in conducting Tipu Jayanti. The BJP has its political agenda. They want to create some differences between Hindus and minorities," Mr Shivakumar said.

Referring to the President's speech in the Parliament last year, he said, "He (Tipu Sultan) was appreciated by his Excellency on the floor of the House for his historic battle."

Tipu Sultan had fought against the British and died in 1799 while defending his capital Srirangapatna, present-day Mandya, in Karnataka.

Several leaders of the BJP, however, claim that the ruler was "against Kannada language and anti-Hindu" and thus flay the state government for celebrating his birth anniversary.