BJP Slams Congress For "Prioritising" Rahul Gandhi Over German Chancellor

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's decision to welcome Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Mysuru airport and deputise a minister to receive German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Bengaluru airport has been panned by the BJP, which accused the Congress of prioritising "high-command pleasing" over the state's development.

Merz landed at the Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday and was welcomed by Karnataka Minister for Large And Medium Industries, MB Patil, and senior officials.

Taking to X, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, said the actions of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar - whose camps have been tussling over the chief minister's post - reflected misplaced priorities.

"Today, the German Federal Chancellor visited Karnataka - a moment of immense diplomatic, economic and strategic significance for our state. Any other responsible Chief Minister would have personally ensured that such a visit was accorded the seriousness it deserved - as an opportunity for investment, industry, employment and long-term growth for Karnataka," Ashoka wrote.

"But look at the situation today... While the German Chancellor landed in Bengaluru, Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister @DKShivakumar chose to be in Mysuru to receive @RahulGandhi, who was merely transiting to Ooty," he sneered.

The BJP leader alleged that not welcoming the head of state of one of the world's largest economies reflects the Congress' "deep disregard" for Karnataka's interests.

"Political loyalty and 'high command pleasing' took priority over Karnataka's global standing," he alleged.

BJP leaders also pointed out that the Congress had protested when Rahul Gandhi had not been invited to President Droupadi Murmu's banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

During his visit to Bengaluru, the German chancellor and his delegation visited the Bosch campus at Adugodi as well as the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science. They left Bengaluru the same evening.