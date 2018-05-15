Time Congress Change Its Name: Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Karnataka Poll Trends

According to the Election Commission figures, the BJP is ahead in over 112 seats and appears set for getting a majority in the Karnataka Assembly.
Reacting to the results, Mr Chouhan said the Indian National Congress (INC) should now change its name.
"With this #KarnatakaVerdict it's time for Congress to change its name from Indian National Congress to Congress (PMP) Congress - Punjab, Mizoram, Puducherry," he said in a tweet.
CommentsPolling in Karnataka was held for 222 of the 224 Assembly seats on May 12.
In the outgoing Assembly, the Congress had 122 seats, the BJP and the JD(S) 40 each, and smaller parties and independents 22 seats.
