Tihar Jail Holds Dummy Hanging Of Nirbhaya Gang-Rape Convicts

The execution of their death warrants has been deferred thrice so far.

A dummy execution for the four Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts was conducted at Delhi's Tihar Jail by hangman Pawan.

The four convicts in the 2012 case -- Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma -- are scheduled to be hanged at 5:30 am on March 20. The execution of their death warrants has been deferred thrice so far due to delays caused by the convicts trying to exhaust all legal remedies available to them.

The hangman is from Meerut.

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Mukesh Singh seeking quashing of the death penalty claiming that he was not in Delhi when the crime was committed.

On December 16, 2012, the young woman who came to be known as "Nirbhaya" was gang-raped by six men on a moving bus, tortured with an iron rod and thrown off the vehicle. She died on December 29. Of the six men, one was found hanging in jail. The youngest, just short of 18 when the crime was committed, was released after three years in a reform home.