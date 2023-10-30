Woman Gang-Raped By 2 Men While Flat Hunting In Delhi

The accused offered the woman a glass of water laced with sedatives (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman who went flat hunting was allegedly gang-raped by two men including a property dealer in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Monday.

The accused on Sunday took her to a vacant flat where they allegedly offered her water that was laced with sedatives, they added.

According to the complainant, she was looking for a house to rent and got in touch with Jitendra Chaudhary, a property dealer, the police said.

On the pretext of showing her a house available for rent, Jitendra Chaudhary and his friend took the woman to a flat where they allegedly offered her a glass of water laced with sedatives.

After drinking the water, the victim fell unconscious and the duo allegedly raped her in turns.

A gangrape case has been registered at the Burari police station here and an investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)