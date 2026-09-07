Tigress Tranquilised After Killing 4, Dies On Way To Rescue Centre

A tigress that was tranquillised and captured on Monday by a special forest department team after it had killed four persons, including two in the last 24 hours, died while being shifted to a rescue centre, an official said.

The tigress had been terrorising parts of Amravati and Wardha districts since the middle of last month, he added.

It had killed four persons since August 17, including two persons on September 6 and 7, the official said.

"It was tranquillised and captured by a special forest department team in Shirjagaon Kasba in Chandur Bazar taluka. It died while being shifted to the Wild life Rescue centre in Nagpur. The team accompanying it tried to revive the big cat but in vain," he said.

The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is completed, he added.

Earlier, Amravati Deputy Conservator of Forests (Regional) Arjuna K R said the tigress had been on the move from Ashti taluka in Wardha and over the past 20 days had attacked livestock and people in Varud, Morshi and Chandur Bazar talukas.

A release by District Information Office (DIO) Amravati said the tigress had killed four persons.

"Rambhau Bhoyar (74) of Narsingpur, Wardha was killed on August 17, Charandas Ikhe (55) of Bhambora, Morshi on August 27, Urmila Ivne (18) resident of Sonori in Chandur Bazar, on September 6 and Dinesh Aware (45) of Shirjagaon Kasba, Chandur Bazar on September 7," it said.

Following two deaths in a span of 24 hours since September 6, the people of the region were in an agitated state, prompting the forest department to launch a high alert search operation using round the clock patrols, camera traps, thermal drones and public awareness drives, the release said.

"The district administration and police maintained security to prevent law and order problems. The tigress was rendered unconscious using technical measures, averting further danger to the area," it said.

The forest department has provided immediate financial assistance to the families of the deceased, the release added.

Staff from Amravati and Wardha forest divisions, Melghat tiger project, Akola forest department, a team from Pune, district administration, police, honorary wildlife guards and NGOs took part in the operation, it said.

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