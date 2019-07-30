Tigress, Cub Found Dead At Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

The carcasses of the tigress and her cub were found on July 28. (Representational)

A tigress and her cub were found dead in Kalwa range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district.

The tigress and her cub died after a fight with a tiger, read a statement from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

The carcasses of the tigress and her cub were found on July 28, while the officials are in search for another cub of the tigress and the tiger, which attacked them.

