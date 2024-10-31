Elephant Deaths Mystery In Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh, 8 Dead Now

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Elephant Deaths: There are around 50 elephants in Bandhavgarh (File).

Eight elephants have died in 48 hours in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve; seven were found dead on Tuesday and an eighth carcass was found Wednesday. Seven of the dead elephants were females, each around three years old. The eighth was a four-five-year-old male.

The condition of a ninth elephant - of a herd of 13 - is critical, wildlife officials have said.

A tenth that was receiving medical care has recovered and has been released.

The three remaining members of the herd are under close observation.

A three-member team from the NTCA, or National Tiger Conservation Authority, is in Bandhavgarh, while a five-member team from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests is conducting an independent inquiry, the report of which will be filed in 10 days.

The primary suspected cause of death is poisoning.

Wildlife officials have searched over a dozen farms and houses in the area in which the elephant carcasses were found, and have questioned five people. The investigation area is spread over a five km radius and over 100 forest officials, including a canine squad, have been deployed.

Among other points being investigated are if the animals ate Kodo millet seeds; these can become dangerous if contaminated with a fungus that produces a toxic substance called cyclopiazonic acid. Samples have been collected from faecal matter, soil, and nearby plants.

Samples from nearby fields and crops, and a watering hole, will also be studied.

Possible man-animal conflict with villages in the area is also a concern.

The investigation, however, is being hampered by the presence of a larger and more aggressive herd of elephants - with around 20 individuals - in the area, as well as three tigers.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the eight elephants have been buried.

The Bandhavgarh reserve was in the news in August after a spate of tiger deaths prompted a major administrative shake-up. A special report - highlighted by NDTV on August 1 - pointed red flags in the department's handling of tiger deaths, including procedural lapses and negligence by officials.

NDTV's reportage helped shed light on the worrying increase in tiger deaths in Bandhavgarh and the Shahdol forest area between 2021 and 2023. As many as 43 tigers died in this period. Some deaths were linked to poaching and others to negligence by wildlife officials.

