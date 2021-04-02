Tiger Kills 62-Year-Old Man In Madhya Pradesh's Pench National Park

An official said elephants had been deployed to trace the location of the tiger. (Representational)

A 62-year-old man was killed by a tiger in a field near the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district today, an official said.

The incident took place in Ghatkohka buffer area at around 5 am and the senior citizen has been identified as Ghasiram Verma, Pench field director Vikram Singh Parihar said.

"He was collecting mahua seeds. The tiger mauled him to death and then went back into the forest," he said.

The area was witnessing tiger movements for the past few days, despite which Mr Verma went there alone, said deputy director SB Sirsaiya.

The process of giving compensation of Rs 4 lakh to Mr Verma's family has begun, he added.

The people in the area tried to organise a protest but were pacified by forest officials.

