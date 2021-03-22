Tiger Found Dead In UP's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve: Police

No apparent injuries were detected, Field Director of the tiger reserve said. (Representational)

A 10-year-old tiger was found dead with swollen neck in the Kishanpur sanctuary of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

"A patrolling team detected the carcass near a canal under the Sultanpur beat of the sanctuary on Sunday evening," Sanjay Kumar Pathak, Field Director of the tiger reserve, told news agency Press Trust of India.

No apparent injuries were detected but the neck was unusually swollen, he said.

Mr Pathak said the carcass was sent to Bareilly's Indian Veterinary Research Institute to ascertain the cause of death.