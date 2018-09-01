Three Terrorists, Soldier Killed In Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora Forest

Three terrorists have been killed in an operation by the army in Chandajan forest area

All India | | Updated: September 01, 2018 22:42 IST
Srinagar: 

Three terrorists and an army soldier were killed in a gunfight today in an anti-militancy operation by the army in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

"Three terrorists have been killed in an operation by the army in Chandajan forest area," Ministry of Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

"Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists whose exact identity is being ascertained," he said.

"One soldier was also killed in this operation which has now ended," he added.

Two soldiers were injured in this operation that began on Friday.

