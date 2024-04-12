Terrorist Hideout Busted In J&K's Kupwara, Arms And Ammunition Recovered

Operation has delivered major blow to designs of PaK-based terrorist groups (Representational)

The security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

Based on specific information related to the presence of a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Gangbugh in Sogam area of north Kashmir district, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces there, a police spokesman said.

During the search operation, a terrorist hideout was busted and a large quantity of war-like stores was recovered, the spokesman said.

The recoveries include six UBGLs, five hand grenades, 23 Chinese hand grenades, nine 40-mm MGL rounds, a pistol, nine pistol magazines, 65 pistol rounds, an AK-47 rifle, five AK magazines, 1135 AK rounds, 13 UBGL grenades, an IED and 175 Pika gun rounds among other items.

The operation has delivered a major blow to the nefarious designs of PaK-based terrorist groups who have always aspired to disturb peace and tranquillity in the Kashmir Valley, the spokesman said.

