Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized By Security Forces In Manipur

A joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles seized the ammunition.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition have been seized by security forces from three districts in ethnic conflict-hit Manipur, a police statement said on Saturday.

A joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles seized two .303 rifles, one 9mm pistol with magazine, cartridges, four hand grenades, two detonators, and one each of country-made mortar and long-range improvised mortar from Loiching ridge in Kangpokpi district, it said.

The combined forces of state police, BSF and CRPF seized two improvised mortars, locally known as 'pumpi', during another search operation in Gothol village in Churachandpur district.

State police and Assam Rifles also seized four HE-36 hand grenades, two 'pumpi' shells, three detonators, and one stun grenade, stinger grenade and tear gas shell each from Phainom hill range in Thoubal district.

All the seizures were made during search and area domination exercises by the security forces on Friday. No arrests were, however, made in connection with the seizures.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 3 last year.

