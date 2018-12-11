Three People Arrested With Silver Worth Rs 75 Lakh On Telangana Express

The three people were travelling on Telangana Express without a ticket. (Representative)

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) team of Northern Railway arrested three people on-board Telangana Express with a cache of silver worth Rs 75 lakh.

The three were travelling in a coach meant for disabled people, with seven packages containing the silver.

The officials seized 262 kg of silver from them.

"During checking at Ballabgarh Railway Station on December 10, at 8:20 am, the team of RPF outpost Ballabgarh apprehended three persons in disabled coach. During interrogation, they disclosed that they are carrying white raw metal and white metal ornaments for which they did not present any documents. Besides, they were travelling ticketless," a statement from the railway ministry said.

The three were booked under Section 155B of the Railways Act and a case has been registered at RPF outpost in Ballabgarh.

