Three Of 20 Students Killed In Surat Coaching Centre Fire Pass 12th Exams

Three of the 20 students who died in a massive fire at a commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat on Friday had appeared for the Class 12th Board exams and cleared them comfortably, as per results that were declared today.

Three of the students who died yesterday in the fire - Yashi Kevadiya, Mansi Varsani and Hasti Surani - had appeared for the Class 12th exams of the Gujarat board, results of which were declared today.

"While Yashvi passed the exam with 67.75 percentile (C1 grade), Mansi received 52.03 percentile (C1 grade) and Hasti passed the exam with 69.39 percentile (B2 grade)," Surat police spokesperson P L Chaudhari said.

Twenty people died on Friday, out of which 16 were girls, after a coaching class in a Takshshila Complex in Surat's Sarthana area caught fire.

The youngest person to be killed in the fire was 15-year-old Isha Kakadiya, while the oldest one was 22-year-old Grishma Gajera.

Mr Chaudhari said that a child aged between three-four years received burn injuries in the incident and is currently hospitalised.

"Majority of the victims were in the age bracket of 17 to 18. They all were students of a coaching institute imparting art and craft training," an official said.

"While a majority of them were charred to death in the fire, two to three have died as they jumped off from the third and fourth floor of the building to escape the fire," he added.

Police said earlier today that the owner of the coaching class, Bhargav Bhutani, has been arrested. Two other persons -- both builders -- are currently on the run.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani yesterday ordered a fire safety audit of schools, colleges and coaching centres following the deadly incident.