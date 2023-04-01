Three Mumbai Youngsters Performs Dangerous Bike Stunts, Case Registered

Mumbai Police registered a case on Friday.

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows three youths performing dangerous bike stunts in Mumbai. Mumbai Police registered a case on Friday.

The video shows one boy performing a bike stunt with two pillion riders, one in front and the other at the rear with no helmet.

Based on the video, Mumbai Police has filed a case against the youths. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Traffic Police wrote, "A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. Investigation into identifying the accused is underway. If anyone has any information about the persons in this video, you can DM us directly."

A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. Investigation into identifying the accused is underway.



If anyone has any information about persons in this video, you can DM us directly. https://t.co/CWGoqzSuaP — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 31, 2023

The video was originally posted by Pothole Warriors Foundation on Twitter. The caption of the video reads, "dangerous Stunt with 2 pillion rider one in front & one at rear, no helmet & doing whilly ! they know that Mumbai roads hv became #PotholesFree now...! pls catch him @MTPHereToHelp bike reg no. is Mh01DH5987."

Mumbai Police in another tweet mentioned, "Not only just fine, but a case has also been registered against the accused persons seen in this video, and they have to face the legal consequences."

A case was also registered against the two women. They were booked under section 114 IPC in the same FIR.

Meanwhile, on March 15, Haryana Police arrested two men in connection with a viral video in which one of them is seen throwing currency notes from his moving car in Gurugram, officers informed.

The accused were identified as Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh.

Police said a case was registered in the matter.

"Both the accused, Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh, were arrested. They made a viral video in which one of them is seen throwing currency notes from a moving car in Gurugram," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vikas Kaushik.

The ACP said the currency notes were seized from Jorawar Sigh Kalsi's custody.

"Two others, on a motorcycle, were recording the video. We seized the currency notes from Jorawar Singh Kalsi and are trying to locate his car," he said.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.