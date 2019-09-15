Three-Month Relief From Fines Under New Motor Vehicles Act In Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister urged people to abide by the traffic rules and refrain from rash driving

The Jharkhand government has given a three-month breather to its people from the steep fines imposed under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, and said old penalties would be applicable for traffic rule violations till December.

The government has asked officials of the transport and traffic departments to raise awareness on the amended rules during this period, an official statement said in Ranchi on Saturday.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, during a review meeting on Friday, directed the transport department to open facilitation centres across the state to enable people get their documents in order in the next three months, it said.

Mr Das also urged people to abide by the traffic rules and refrain from rash driving, the statement added.

