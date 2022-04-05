3 Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Overturns On Highway In Ayodhya

12 are still admitted in the hospital while the rest have been discharged, said police (Representational)

Three people were killed and 30 injured when a double-decker bus overturned on Lucknow-Gorakhpur national highway Tuesday morning while trying to overtake, police said.

The accident took place at around 7 am when Basti and Siddharthnagar bound private bus coming from Delhi overturned on the highway near Mumtaz Nagar area under Cantonment police station, they said.

All the injured have been brought to the Faizabad District hospital, while 12 are admitted and the rest of them were discharged after first-aid, the police said.

Among those who died included Ramesh (35), a resident of Siddharthnagar and two unidentified persons.

Efforts are on to identify the two killed, said Arun Pratap Singh, SHO Cantonment Police station.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of three people.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he directed speedy relief and rescue efforts by sending District Magistrate and SSP to the spot immediately.

