Upset Over Not Being Served Paneer, Man Drives Bus Over Wedding Guests In UP

A man crashed a minibus in a wedding hall, injuring six people and damaging goods worth Rs 3 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district. Reason: He didn't get 'paneer' (cottage cheese) in the wedding feast.

It was the wedding of Rajnath Yadav's daughter in Hamidpur village of Mughalsarai Kotwali area. The 'barat' (wedding procession) arrived at the venue late Saturday evening. Everything was going well.

Then, a man entered the hall and went straight towards the food stalls. When Dharmendra Yadav couldn't find paneer among other dishes, he got angry.

"Dharmendra Yadav came to the wedding and started eating, and asked for paneer. When he didn't get it, he got angry and drove a bus in the middle of the wedding ceremony, in which eight people were injured and goods worth more than Rs 3 lakh were damaged," said Rajnath Yadav.

He got so furious that he decided to do the unthinkable. He rammed a tempo traveller into the wedding guests. As chaos ensued, he fled the hall on the bus.

Several people were injured, including the groom's father and bride's uncle. They are undergoing treatment at a trauma centre in Varanasi.

After the incident, the groom's side vowed the wedding would not take place until a case was registered against the man. Only after the bride's side filed a case against the accused, the wedding ceremony was concluded around 12 pm the next day.

With Inputs from Santosh Jaiswal