Three Foreign Nationals, 1 Indian Arrested For Duping People On Facebook

Three foreigners and an Indian woman have been arrested for allegedly cheating people on Facebook, the police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Diarra Mallick, a citizen of Ivory Coast, and Okwuji Israel and Obinna, both natives of Nigeria, they said.

"According to the complainant, she received a friend request on Facebook some time back in the name of one John Harry, who told her that he was working as account manager in BMW in Glasgow, Scotland," Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber), said.

After befriending the victim, one day he told her that he had sent high-value gifts and foreign currency for her which were stuck at Mumbai airport for customs clearance, the officer said.

The victim then paid around Rs 6.40 lakh in four installments to various people impersonating as customs and airport officials to clear the gifts and foreign currency amounting to 50,000 pounds, the DCP said.

Upon investigation, Diarra Mallick, who was in India on a student visa, was arrested. He was the one who had befriended the victim by using the fake name John Harry, Mr Roy said.

Later, the other three were also arrested on Sunday, he said.

One of the foreigners used to receive the details of victims and the Indian woman used to call them impersonating as a customs official for payment, the official said.

Obinna, who used to procure bank accounts from one of his Indian friend for the transfer of money, was also arrested, the DCP added.

Three laptops, 21 mobile phones, Rs 76,950 in cash, 10 passbooks and cheque books of multiple banks and 27 debit and credit cards were seized from their possession, the police added.