3 Dead, 3 Injured After Drunk Driver Rams Car Into Other Vehicles In Maharashtra

The accident took place in Thane district.

Three persons died and three were injured in a road accident in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Monday, a police official said.

At 5:30 am, a car with an allegedly inebriated driver dashed into autorickshaws and two-wheelers under Central police station limits, he said.

"The deceased and injured were occupants of the vehicles the car rammed into. They have been identified as a couple Subuddin Jana and Anjali Jana, and Shambhuraj Chavan. Three injured persons have been hospitalised," he said.

Nagesh Ramani, the driver of the offending car, fled from the scene of the crime but was held sometime later, the official said.

He has been charged with various offences under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)