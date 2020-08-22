Three-Day Madhya Pradesh Assembly Session To Begin On September 21

The three-day Assembly session will be held from September 21 to 23 (File)

The three-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on September 21, Assembly's Principal Secretary AP Singh said. Madhya Pradesh Assembly secretariat has issued a notification in this regard today.

During the session, three sittings of the house will be held between September 21 and 23, Mr Singh said.

The session was earlier scheduled to be held from July 20, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last assembly session was held on March 24, when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proved his majority on the floor of the house, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in the state.

Mr Chouhan had taken oath as the chief minister on March 23 after the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government following the resignation of 22 MLAs of his party.