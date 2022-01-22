2 Dead, Several Injured After Huge Fire At Mumbai Highrise

On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot.

Two people have died after a major fire broke out inside a 20-storeyed residential building in Mumbai this morning.

At least 15 people were also injured in the massive blaze that broke out around 7 am on the 18th floor of Kamla building opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank in Mumbai's Tardeo area.

A civic body official said 13 fire engines and seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation, adding that it was tagged as a level-3 (major) fire.

The injured were taken to the nearby Bhatia Hospital after which 12 of them were admitted to the general ward as their condition was stable while three were admitted to the ICU due to their critical condition.

A doctor at the Bhatia Hospital said two people were declared brought dead.