Three Arrested For Duping Delhi Chief Minister's Daughter Of Rs 34,000

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's was duped online while trying to sell a piece of furniture. (File)

Three people are arrested by the Delhi Police for duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, officials said.

"Three accused named Sajid, Kapil, and Manvendra have been arrested for duping Arvind Kejriwal's daughter. One main accused is absconding who used to make fake accounts on e-commerce sites," a source told news agency ANI.

She was duped of Rs 34,000 on February 7 while trying to sell a second-hand sofa online.

According to the Delhi Police, a case of cheating was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

"The person, who posted himself as a customer, asked her to scan a bar code after sending a small amount on her account. And when she scanned the bar code, the money debited from her account in two installments -- first Rs 20,000 and then Rs 14,000," the police said.