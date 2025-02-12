Thrashed In Bhopal Court, Muslim Man Faces Case For Trying To Marry A Hindu

A young man who came to register his marriage under the Special Marriage Act in the district court of Bhopal was brutally assaulted-not once, but multiple times. He was first attacked in the court canteen, then outside the police post, and even inside a police vehicle. The police, however, instead of taking action against the attackers, registered a case against the victim.

Video footage clearly shows the assailants kicking and punching the young man in broad daylight. While the crowd watched as mute spectators, no one stepped in to help.

Police officers were present at the scene, yet they did nothing to intervene. Instead, the victim was humiliated, forced to perform sit-ups as a form of punishment, and ultimately had a case filed against him.

Lawyer Accused of Fraud

The victim, Syed Khan, alleged that the lawyer he trusted took Rs. 40,000 but failed to conduct the marriage and even called the attackers.

"We came to the court for marriage under the Special Marriage Act. The lawyer asked for a copy of our Aadhaar cards, took our signatures, and charged Rs. 35,000. But before the marriage could be registered, other people arrived and started attacking me. They accused me of forced conversion and 'Love Jihad,' even though my fiancée denied any such thing. The lawyer was the one who had called them. My fiancée had contacted the lawyer herself, who told us the marriage would cost around Rs. 50,000-60,000. I paid Rs. 40,000, but we neither got married nor got our money back. The lawyers even snatched my phone and assaulted me. I demand justice," Khan said.

Lawyer Denies Allegations, Blames Right-Wing Groups

Advocate Akshay Karan denied taking any money and claimed he had no involvement with the attackers.

"I did not take any money from them. They came to inquire about court marriage. Both claimed to be Hindus, but when I checked their documents, I refused to proceed. Why would I call any right-wing group? Speaking as a lawyer, what happened in court was right. The assault is secondary; such incidents will always attract the attention of Hindu organisations, which are very active and well-informed," he said.

Police Register FIR Against Victim

The police said they have filed a First Information Report against the young man based on the woman's complaint. However, in front of cameras, the woman clearly said she had come willingly for the marriage.

Despite clear video evidence of the assault, the police took action only against the victim, treating his complaint as a non-cognizable offense, which essentially reduces it to a mere paper record.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Akshay Chaudhary said, "The police received information from the court about the assault. Both parties were called to the station. The woman alleged that the man pressured her to convert, and based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under the Religious Freedom Act, Sections 3 and 5. As for the assault in court, it has been classified as a non-cognizable offense."

What Does the Constitution Say?

Article 25 of the Indian Constitution guarantees every individual the right to religious freedom. The Special Marriage Act, 1954, allows people from different religions to marry without converting.