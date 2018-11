Farmers marched in Delhi with demands of debt relief and better prices for produce.

New Delhi: With hopes of being heard in the country's capital and to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government just months before it seeks re-election, thousands of farmers from across India began a two-day protest in Delhi on Thursday with demands including loan waivers and better prices for their produce. Backed by the Left and a number of farmer groups, they marched on Delhi's roads for more than 25 kilometres from five different locations towards Ramlila Maidan. On Friday, they plan to walk to the parliament. The police have made special arrangements for the protest with 3,500 personnel called in.