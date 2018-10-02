Kisan Kranti Padyatra: Tear Gas, Water Cannons Used As Thousands Of Protesting Farmers Try To Enter Delhi

Tear gas and water cannons are being used by the Delhi Police to stop thousands of farmers from entering the national capital. The farmers who have walked or travelled in tractors from Uttar Pradesh have been stopped at the heavily barricaded Delhi-UP border. They are marching as part of their "Kisan Kranti Padyatra" to demand loan waiver, subsidised electricity and fuel and implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

The police aren't allowing assembly of five or more people and the use of amplifiers and loudspeakers. Angry farmers retaliated by pushing the barricades and raising slogans.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said farmers should be allowed to enter Delhi. "Why are they not being allowed to enter Delhi? This is wrong. We are with the farmers," he said.

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has also supported the farmers' rally. "This government has not fulfilled the promises it made to the farmers, so it is natural that farmers would protest. It is unfortunate and we fully support the farmers," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Tear gas is being used to stop farmers from entering the city.

The padyatra has been organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union. "Why have we been stopped here? The rally was proceeding in a disciplined manner. If we don't tell our government about our problems then whom do we tell? Do we go to Pakistan or Bangladesh?" Naresh Tikait, president, Bharatiya Kisan Union, said.

The rally, which began from Tikait Ghat in Haridwar on September 23, was to culminate today at Kisan Ghat, the memorial of renowned farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, near Raj Ghat. The National Highways leading to Delhi were swamped with farmers who came from places as far as Gonda, Basti and Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the sugarcane belt of western UP.

The Rapid Action Force is helping the Delhi police in keeping the farmers at bay.

"We are not seeking freebies from the government. We want what we deserve," said Harmik Singh, a farmer from Meerut.