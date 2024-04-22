'Those Who Identify Yogi Adityanath With Bulldozers...': PM Modi Praises UP Chief Minister

Because of BJP, Uttar Pradesh will become a big hub of self-reliant India, PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing development to the state and said that UP will become a big hub of "self-reliant India and self-reliant Army".

Addressing a public rally in Aligarh, PM Modi said, "Because of BJP, now our Uttar Pradesh will become a big hub of self-reliant India and self-reliant Army. I want to open the eyes of those who keep identifying Yogi ji only with bulldozers."

Yogi Adityanath's 'One District, One Product' mission is creating new respect in the country, he further said.

"Whatever industrial development did not happen in Uttar Pradesh after Independence, it happened during the period of Yogi ji alone. His mission of One District, One Product is creating new respect in the entire country. You talked about bulldozers. If someone has taken development to new heights, Yogi ji's government has taken it and as an MP from Kashi, he is also my Chief Minister. I feel proud that I have such colleagues," he added.

Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event along with other BJP leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the increase of the Haj quota by Saudi Arabia and said that upon his request to the Crown Prince, the Haj quota was increased, adding that the visa process is seamless for Muslim pilgrims going to Saudi.

"Earlier, due to less Haj quota, there used to be a lot of fighting and bribery was also prevalent. Only the influential people would get a chance to go to Haj. I requested the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to increase the Haj quota for our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Today, not only has India's Haj quota increased but visa rules have also been made easier. The government took a very important decision," PM Modi said.

The Aligarh Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 along with Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura, and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in the country, contributes 80 MPs to the 543-member Parliament.

