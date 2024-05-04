'Those Who Can't Take Care Of Own People...': Arvinder Lovely Jabs Congress

After joining the BJP today, former Congress Delhi chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said that he had resigned last Sunday from the Congress post but till date no response has been received from party leaders.

"I had resigned last Sunday and till date no response has been received from the party. So those who cannot take care of their own people, how will they take care of the people of Delhi?" Mr Lovely said.

He also mentioned that he met all his colleagues and thousands of Congress workers after resigning, who said to him that he should not sit at home but continue his fight for the people of the Delhi.

"We are not just five, now this convoy is very big who have decided that they will fight for the people of Delhi by staying in BJP. I joined Congress at the age of 18. At that time, when we heard former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's speech in which she said "Mere khoon ka katra-katra desh ke liye hai". Today, when we have joined BJP, the Congress party has come from 'Katra-Katra' to 'Tukde-Tukde'. We felt that if any party is fighting for the country then we should contribute to it and strengthen that strong leadership," Arvinder Singh Lovely added.

Meanwhile, along with Lovely, former Congress MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya and former Youth Congress President Amit Mallik also joined the BJP.

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the Delhi Congress chief on April 28 and wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge citing that he was against the alliance between Congress and AAP in Delhi.

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," he said in his letter.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections. The counting for all seven phases is scheduled for June 4.

